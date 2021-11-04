Lollapalooza Paris Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Pearl Jam And Imagine Dragons As Headliners Alongside Phoebe Bridgers, Little Simz, David Guetta And Many More

Home News Skyler Graham November 4th, 2021 - 2:28 PM

Lollapalooza has been bringing the festival to international stages for years and recently announced the 2022 lineup for Lollapalooza Argentina and Lollapalooza Brazil. Today, they released the lineup for Lollapalooza Paris.

According to Loudwire, the festival will take place at the Hipódromo de Longchamp in Paris on July 16 and 17 of next year. On July 16, Imagine Dragons will be headlining the festival and followed by artists such as David Guetta, Fever 333, The Struts, Jack Harlow, Sullivan King, Tai Verdes and more. In September, Imagine Dragons released Mercury — Act I, an album that writer Bryan Tran said “channels much of their previous influences but also incorporates a variety of unconventional sounds and production choices that give the overall project an unfiltered, emotional rawness.”

On the next day of the festival, Pearl Jam is leading the show, and acts such as A$AP Rocky, Måneskin, Turnstile, Highly Suspect, White Reaper, Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion and Illenium are also taking the stage. Pearl Jam fans can expect to see the band’s newest touring guitarist, Josh Klinghoffer, who formerly played with the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The musician first played with Pearl Jam at the Sea.Hear.Now. Festival in Asbury Park, NJ, where he played for their entire 20-track set. A$AP Rocky and indie artist Phoebe Bridgers are also part of the lineup for Lollapalooza Argentina and Brazil, both of which are scheduled for March 2022.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried