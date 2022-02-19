Khemmis Cancel West Coast Summer 2022 Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon February 19th, 2022 - 10:45 PM

According to the PRP, Metal group Khemmis recently announced the cancellation of their forthcoming West Coast headlining tour dates which were scheduled to begin in early June. The band has reaffirmed their Spring co-headlining tour dates with Opeth and Mastodon which is scheduled to kick off in late April.

The group issued a statement via Twitter stating: “Given the proximity of those dates with the rescheduled headlining ones and the importance of maintaining a healthy balance between time with our families and time on the road, these headlining shows just aren’t feasible this summer.”

No headlining tour this summer, sorry folks! Gotta strike that work/family balance. Come see us on tour with @mastodonmusic and @OfficialOpeth ! It’ll be a rootin’, tootin’ party! pic.twitter.com/kqwxjLlT2x — Khemmis (@khemmisdoom) February 18, 2022

The cancellation comes after the rescheduling of the tour dates from January to June due to Covid-19 concerns. The upcoming tour was meant to complement the release of their newest album Deceiver which was released late last year on November 19.

Khemmis has remained active throughout the pandemic, finding creative ways to continue entertaining their fans. Back in December, the band guest starred on Two Minutes To Late Night’s Christmas cover of King Diamond’s “Halloween” which also featured members from Mutoid Man and Black Dahlia Murder. In October, they delivered a dynamic new single entitled “Sigil” as well as an animated music video for their song “House Of Cadmus.” In March, Khemmis drummer Zach Coleman joined new punk band Go Ahead and Die alongside Max and Igor Calavera. In April, Khemmis officially announced that founding member and bassist Dan Beiers had left the band, they issued a statement, thanking him for “his contributions and friendship over the years”, wishing him the best for his future endeavors.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva