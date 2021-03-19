Go Ahead and Die Shares Rapid Debut Single “Truckload Full Of Bodies”

Home News Sara Thompson March 19th, 2021 - 10:30 PM

Members of Soulfly and Khemmis have come together to form the new punk outfit Go Ahead And Die, whose debut album is set to be released on June 11. The group has released a video for their first single “Truckload Full Of Bodies.”

The music video eerily opens with screechy white noise as a figure in a hazmat suit reaches to open a metal cabinet with an ominous black bag inside. The scene abruptly switches between shaky clips of the band members playing their instruments in obscure rooms and the original narrative of the black bag, which unsurprisingly is revealed to contain a cadaver which occasionally mouths the lyrics to the Throughout the video, the cadaver is seen in shots being transferred to some destination, and the scenes eerily build to the incineration of the body.

Frontman Max Cavalera commented on the track, “‘Truckload Full Of Bodies” is a dark x-ray of the COVID-19 pandemic. It examines the way certain politicians in 2020 didn’t care about their citizens. Hypocrites took care of themselves, and did not care about the rest of us dying.” Zack Coleman, the band’s drummer, adds, “‘Truckload Full Of Bodies’ is a battering ram and fist in the face of those in power who had no problem watching so many people die. I think it perfectly sets the tone for the album.”

The band first teased their new music in February, and additional teasers followed leading up to the release of their single. Go Ahead And Die signed with Nuclear Blast Records for their upcoming release.