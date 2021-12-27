Members Of Mutoid Man, Khemmis and Black Dahlia Murder Join Two Minutes To Late Night For Christmas Cover of King Diamond’s “Halloween”

Home News Ellie Schroeder December 27th, 2021 - 10:06 PM

Do you already miss Halloween? If you’re in the mood to dress up and howl your heart out to show your love for Halloween, Two Minutes To Late Night has something for you. In this new episode of Bedroom Cover, Jordan Olds has brought the Halloween spirit to the holiday season with his cover of King Diamond’s Halloween. Not to be confused with the Halloween tribute to John Carpenter, the cover of King Diamond’s Halloween becomes a new holiday carol with the help of CGI and members of Mutoid Man, Khemmis and Black Dahlia Murder. In this episode Olds turns not only his bedroom, but his entire home into a real Halloween winter wonderland. The cover is true to the original from start to finish, including the high pitch screech, corpsepaint, and leather vest. The video starts with Olds’ high pitch scream while holding two jack-o-lanterns made from summer squash and a green bell pepper. As the intro begins we take a tour of Olds home with Brandon Ellis from The Black Dahlia Murder playing in front of a Christmas tree, Nick Cageao from Mutoid Man playing in a home studio while dressed as Sexy Santa, Alan Cassidy from The Black Dahlia Murder playing in front of a pentagram / Christmas tree hybrid, Ben Hutcherson from Khemis playing in front of Christmas knickknacks while wearing black shades, and finally a very festive Spider Playing Guitar because “Sure. Why not?”.

The video then switches between each member while Olds sings about his love for Halloween to his dog and dances the night away with iconic moves such as the macarena. Meanwhile, clips from old Christmas classics such as Jingle All The Way, Jack Frost and Nightmare Before Christmas play in the background. The solos from Ben Hutcherson, Brandon Ellis, and the guitar playing spider really put the cherry on top of the Halloween cake. However, it is the special appearance from a hairy monster playing sax and a very jolly Krampus that really remind you it is indeed Christmas time. Earlier this month Two Minutes To Late Night also released their trippy and psychedelic cover of Funkadelic’s “Hit It And Quit It” featuring members of Red Fang, Zeal & Ardor, Living Colour for those not interested in taking part in the holiday cheer.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat