Khemmis Announce Winter 2022 Deceiver West Coast Tour Dates

Roy Lott October 14th, 2021 - 10:12 PM

Photographer: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Heavy metal band Khemmis has announced their much-anticipated live music return with a slew of tour dates on the west coast. The excursion will begin with a hometown show in Denver, CO on January 8 and will continue on to cities such as Boise, Seattle, Portland and Los Angeles, CA before concluding in Salt Lake City, UT on January 23. See the full list of tour dates below.Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 AM PST on Friday, October 15. Fans can purchase tickets on the band’s website. The tour is in support of their upcoming album Deciever, releasing November 19 via Nuclear Blast.

“‘We are thrilled to announce a string of live performances in support of our upcoming album Deceiver, Ben Hutchseron stated. “It has been far too long since we have seen all of your faces in the crowd, and we will be playing brand new songs and favorites from our entire catalog to celebrate the return of live shows. While the situation surrounding touring remains precarious, we will be taking every precaution to make sure that these shows are safe for everyone. Grab your tickets, practice your air guitar licks, and we will see you hellraisers out on the road soon!”

The band recently released their latest song “Sigil,” which was originally a B-Side set for Decibel’s Flexi Series. It will not be featured on Deceiver.

Deceiver 2022 Tour Dates:

01/08/22 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

01/13/22 – Boise, ID – Neurolux

01/14/22 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

01/15/22 – Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret

01/16/22 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

01/18/22 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone

01/19/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

01/21/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Nile Underground

01/23/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

