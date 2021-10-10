Khemmis Share Dynamic New Single “Sigil”

Home News Aaron Grech October 10th, 2021 - 7:37 PM

Doom metal outfit Khemmis has official released a new single “Sigil,” which was originally a B-Side set for Decibel’s Flexi Series. Although the song will not be featured on the group’s upcoming studio album Deceiver, it highlights the band’s signature doom sound.

Although “Sigil” is filled with melodic riffs and singing, it remains true to Khemmis doom metal style by highlighting the band’s signature abrasive sound, complete with dark drum rhythms and plenty of charged guitar chords. The band also utilizes harsh screams on the track, which contrast with its melodic vocals/

”Sigil’ is a d-beat-driven rager that we wrote and recorded during the Deceiver sessions with Dave Otero. It combines hallmarks of the ‘Khemmis sound’—harmonized riffs, pounding drums, and soaring vocal melodies punctuated with vicious screams—with a decidedly bleaker, more aggressive approach to our signature style of doomed heavy metal,” the band’s Ben Hutchinson explained in a press release.

Back in April Khemmis announced that they parted ways with their bassist and founding member Dan Beiers, after a period “difficult conversations” within the group and their loved ones. According to the band’s statement regarding Beiers’ departure, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the outfit to “reexamine our lives, our capacities to manage our individual mental and physical health, and the state of our relationships both inside and outside of Khemmis.” Mental health is a focal point of their upcoming album Deceiver, which is set to take a darker, more psychedelic approach to Khemmis’ sound.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva