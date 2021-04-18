Khemmis Reveals Bass Player And Founding Member Dan Beiers Has Left

Home News Aaron Grech April 18th, 2021 - 9:27 PM

Doom metal outfit Khemmis have parted ways with their founding bass player Dan Biers, who reportedly departed from the outfit last December. According to the group, this decision came on the heels of the events of 2020, which caused the band’s members to reevaluate their relationships in and outside the band.

“The events of the last year forced us all to reexamine our lives, our capacities to manage our individual mental and physical health, and the state of our relationships both inside and outside of Khemmis,” the band told The PRP. “This decision was the result of that period of reflection and some difficult conversations among the four of us as well as with our loved ones. We are eternally grateful for his contributions and friendship over the years, and we wish him and his family the very best wherever their path leads them next.”

Last spring, Kemmis released the Doomed Heavy Metal EP, via Nuclear Blast Recorda, which was accompanied by the single and visualizer for “A Conversation With Death.” This track featured a doom metal sound, greeted by heavy guitar chords and pounding drums that give an harsh, aggressive demeanor throughout its nearly five-minute runtime.

Khemmis was also keeping busy outside of this EP, working on the Dirt (Redux) album by Magnetic Eye Records, which saw numerous groups cover songs from Alice In Chains’ Dirt. They also booked studio time to record a new album last year and performed Misfits covers during the Slay At Home livestream. The band’s Ben Hutcherson also covered Santana and Rob Thomas’ hit single “Smooth,” which was given a doom metal-workover.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat