Khemmis Share Animated New Video For “House Of Cadmus”

Fresh off the release of their latest track “Sigil,” Khemmis are back with another single “House of Cadmus, which will be featured on their upcoming album Deceiver, out on November 19. The new single is accompanied by an animated music video directed by Romanian visual artist Costin Chioreanu.

“House of Cadmus” features a graphic novel-like animation style populated with dark tones as images skulls skulls, ravens and graveyard appear. The song features slick heavy metal production, as its energetic drums sound crisp right next to the melodic guitar chords and an anthemic chorus.

“In [‘House of Cadmus’], we explore the seat of our deepest fears, the anchors that we drag behind ourselves for our entire lives. It is also maybe the most important song for me, personally, in our entire catalog. With it, I cut away the chains that have long held me captive and offer an invitation for everyone who hears it to do the same,” Vocalist Phil Pendergast explained in a press release. “We are all weighed down by some aspect of our lives: addiction, abuse, mental illness, fear, regret, and shame, to name a few. These traumas distort our views of ourselves, of each other, and of the world around us. But these are merely stories we tell ourselves, and no matter how all-encompassing they may feel, these stories cannot define us.”

Deceiver is set to deal with themes regarding mental health and follows the band’s split with former founding member Dan Beiers following a series of conversations amongst the band. According to Khemmis’ members the record is also set to host a more psychedelic sound, while its previous single “Living Pyre” hosts an alternative rock theme.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva