Boston Calling Cancels 2021 Festival

Boston Calling festival organizers have officially cancelled their 2021 celebration. The 2020 festival was also called off due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns.

The festival which usually takes place at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston, Massachusetts was set to go on Memorial Day weekend, May 28-30. The show highlights and showcases great indie rock, indie pop, hip hop and alternative music.

The organizers took to social media with a statement saying, “After exploring all possible options for hosting Boston Calling this year, we have made the difficult decision in conjunction with local state authorities to cancel the 2021 festival. The health and safety of our entire community is always our top priority, and there was no appropriate scenario under which we could provide the Boston Calling experience you love and deserve.”

The festival’s 2020 lineup consisted of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, Koffee, Pink Sweat$, Run the Jewels, Phoebe Bridgers and a number of other performers.

While the festival hopes and is planning to return in 2022, they have given ticket buyers the option to hold onto their festival passes as they will be able to be transferred and used for the future festival, or get a refund for their tickets. Anyone requesting a refund will have until March 8 at 5 p.m. EST.

