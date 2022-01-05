2022 Grammy Awards Postponed Due To Covid-19 Concerns

Home News Audrey Herold January 5th, 2022 - 7:22 PM

The Grammy Awards, the yearly award show that recognizes musical artists on their musical achievements, has been a regular occurrence since the late ’50s. Artists from a plethora of genres; rap, r & b, country, pop and rock; all have an opportunity of winning one of the various categories that the show presents. Some of the categories for the show are: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. Just last year, Taylor Swift’s album Folklore won Best Album, Megan Thee Stallion won Best New Artist and Harry Styles won Best Pop Solo Performance for his song “Watermelon Sugar.”

Recently, it’s been announced that the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show will be postponed. The postponement is due to Covid concerns, specifically concerning the Omicron variant. The issue has been looked over by city and state officials, along with health and safety experts. However, they all came to the same conclusion that hosting the award show on January 31 would simply be too risky. Here’s what The Recording Academy and CBS has to say on the matter,

“The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

The 2022 nominees this year include many talented artists. Under Best Rock Performance there’s AC/DC for “Shot In The Dark,” Black Pumas for “Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A),” Chris Cornell for “Nothing Compares 2 U,” Deftones for “OHMS” and Foo Fighters for “Making A Fire.” For Best Metal Performance there’s Deftones for “Genesis,” Dream Theater for “The Alien,” Gorjira for “Amazonia,” Mastodon for “Pushing The Tides” and Rob Zombie for “The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition.” These are but a few of the amazing nominees.

Though the future date has yet to be announced, the upcoming award show is very exciting to say the least.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz