Foo Fighters Share Their Historic Madison Square Garden Show For Free

Home News Ellie Schroeder December 30th, 2021 - 4:35 PM

Earlier this year in June, the Foo Fighters played a legendary concert at Madison Square Garden. The concert featured many unforgettable moments including a performance from Dave Chappelle who covered Radiohead’s “Creep”, a rendition of Queen’s “Somebody to Love” sung by Taylor Hawkins himself, and a cover of the Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing,” while donning their alter egos, the Dee Gees. The sold out arena, their first sold out performance since the start of the pandemic, kept energies high through the entirety of the 3 hour show. Fans can view the full show for a limited time streaming for free on the Foo Fighters official YouTube channel.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz