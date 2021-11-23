Red Fang Share Devilish New Cover of AC/DC’s “Hells Bells”

Home News Skyler Graham November 23rd, 2021 - 12:59 PM

The Portland-based heavy rock band Red Fang recently shared a cover of AC/DC’s notorious “Hells Bells” from the iconic Back in Black album. Their version is more drawn out and deeper than the original, and replaces the band’s original bells with a heavier bass guitar. Red Fang stays true to the original, but creates their own unique sound that undoubtedly diverts from the high pitched-voices and snare drums of the ‘80s.

“Covering ‘Hells Bells was pretty intimidating to me initially,” guitarist and singer Brian Giles said in a press release. “How do you improve on a benchmark song like that? It’s expertly constructed and has so much personality that falling short of the original is guaranteed.”



This cover is the fourth single from the upcoming Magnetic Eye Records Redux Installment Back in Black [Redux], which will be out on Dec. 3. Other covers on the album include BESVÄRJELSEN’s version of the title track and Jakethehawk and Patrick Waters performing “You Shook Me All Night Long.”

Last month, Red Fang released a comical music video for “Rabbits in Hives” in which dead versions of the band members were remembered by all the right people for all the wrong reasons. The song is from their most recent album Arrows, an album that carries the same jolting energy as this cover.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado