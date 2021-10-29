Skatenigs Release New Album What Could Go Wrong? Featuring Guest Performances From Fear, KMFDM, Rob Zombie And Many More

Home News Benny Titelbaum October 29th, 2021 - 5:32 PM

The electro-thrashcore collective Skatenigs has released their newest album What Could Go Wrong? Skatenigs’ sixth full album features members from Fear, Circle Jerks, KMFDM, Rob Zombie and more.

Skatenigs consists of Phil “Phildo” Owen on vocals, Chris Ahrens and Adam Lamar on guitars and Myke Bingham as the live drummer/studio bassist. All of the tracks off of the group’s new album were written and recorded during COVID-19, further playing into the jampacked fervent atmosphere that is present on the record.

Earlier this month, Skatenigs released a music video for What Could Go Wrong?’s intro track, “Hell and Back Again.” The group previously performed at SXSW back in 2019.

What Could Go Wrong? Tracklisting:

1. “Hell and Back Again”

2. “We Can’t Have Nice Things”

3. “PTSTD”

4. “Seemed Like a Good Idea at the Time”

5. “Here We Go Again”

6. “Blood Money”

7. “Burn This Motherfucker to the God Damned Ground”

8. “Get Out of Me”

9. “What Could Go Wrong?”

10. “We Are in this Shit Together”

11. “Erase Today”

12. “Beers Steers and Queers”

13. “Guided Meditation for Murder”