Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Appears In Advertisement For Vegan Products

Rammstein is a German hard rock band hailing from Berlin. They were formed back in 1994. Their music can be described as Neue Deutsche Härte, industrial metal and gothic metal. The band’s members consist of singer-songwriter Till Lindemann, guitarist Richard Kruspe, keyboardist Christian Lorenz, guitarist Paul Landers, bassist Oliver Riedel and drummer Christoph Schneider. Some popular tracks of their include “DEUTSCHLAND,” “Main Herz brennt” and “Ich tu dir weh.”

The band’s singer, Lindemann, made an appearance in an advertisement for the vegan product, LikeMeat. The product is a plant based alternative to meat. The company prioritizes making good food that people can enjoy. They were founded back in 2013. They have products that are healthy alternatives to chicken, kebabs and bratwursts. On the company’s site, they talk about their core values. The company has focus on togetherness, unity, assisting the planet, and of course, animals.

Within the video, Lindemann is seen partaking a burger made from a LikeMeat patty. The singer is dressed to impress in a snazzy black suit and pair of shades. He’s watching what looks to be a fashion show all as he scarfs down the LikeMeat burger. The video is quite successful in conveying a feeling of want from its audience. From the fashion show, to the high fashion, to Lindemann himself, its hard not to have the desire to give LikeMeat a shot. The video can be seen down below.

Rammstein‘s guitarist, Kruspe, has stated that the band has plans to launch a new album prior to their 2022 world tour. So, stay on the lookout for that.