Rammstein Announces Fall 2022 Tour Dates, First Ever North American Stadium Tour

Tristan Kinnett May 24th, 2021 - 2:45 PM

German metal band Rammstein announced that their first ever North American stadium tour has been rescheduled for August-October 2022. It had originally been scheduled for 2020 but was postponed twice due to COVID-19 concerns.

Rammstein will kick off the tour at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, QC on August 21, followed by concerts at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Soldier Field in Chicago, IL, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA and the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. Their appearance at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum has been expanded to two nights on September 23-24, 2022, and they will now be playing three Foro Sol dates in Mexico City on October 1-4 to close the tour.

Tickets for all concerts can be found here, with tickets for the two newly-added shows set to go on-sale this Friday, May 28 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Previously-purchased tickets will be honored at each of their rescheduled dates. More information on ticketing and Rammstein’s tour plans, including their summer 2022 European tour dates can be found here.

The band has had the same lineup since they first formed in 1994 and released their debut album, Herzeleid, in 1995. Till Lindemann is their lead vocalist, Richard Z. Kruspe their lead guitarist, Paul Landers their rhythm guitarist, Oliver Riedel their bassist, Christoph Schneider their drummer and Christian Lorenz their keyboardist.

They released a self-titled comeback album in 2019, which they hope to follow-up soon with an “unplanned” new album that they reportedly recorded during quarantine. Rammstein was a huge success, spawning hits like “Deutschland” and “Auslander.” They have plenty of other widely popular songs and albums as well, but Rammstein remains best known for their massive hit single, “Du Hast,” which came out in 1997.

Rammstein North American Tour Dates

8/21/2022 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

8/27/2022 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

8/31/2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

9/3/2022 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

9/6/2022 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

9/9/2022 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

9/17/2022 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

9/23/2022 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

9/24/2022 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum*

10/1/2022 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

10/2/2022 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

10/4/2022 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol*

*New concerts