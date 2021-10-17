Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Collaborates With Emigrate To Cover “Always On My Mind”

Home News Aaron Grech October 17th, 2021 - 10:30 AM

Rammstein vocalist Till Lindeman has joined forces with Emigrate, a project led by the former band’s guitarist Richard Z. Kruspe for a cover version of the popular ballad “Always on My Mind.” The new song will be featured on Emigrate’s upcoming studio album The Persistence of Memory, which will be out on November 5. A tracklist for The Persistence of Memory has also been released, revealing that the record will hold nine new songs.

This cover of “Always on My Mind” has a quirky feel, as it juggles Bowie-esque orchestral strings, new wave styled synths and alternative rock guitars into the mix. Lindemann gives a passionate, performative performance, which sounds like it was recorded live from an opera. Kruspe also delivers sooth vocals, and gives an anthemic duet with Lindemann during the latter half of the song.

The Persistence of Memory takes its name from the iconic painting by Spanish surrealist pioneer Salvador Dali, which is one of the most famous works of the 20th century. This will be Emigrate’s fourth studio album, following their self-titled debut, Silent So Long and A Million Degrees, which continued to build on the intimate style of its predecessor.

“I really want the freedom to collaborate with different people and to explore different kinds of music,” Kruspe explained regarding A Million Degrees, “to express myself as both a writer and a singer away from deadlines, timelines and other such restrictions. The idea is to keep experimenting and to keep challenging myself. Plus, Emigrate works in an organic way, so musicians can come and go, and it’s still okay, it’s positive…”

The Persistence of Memory Tracklist

1. Rage

2. Always On My Mind (feat. Till Lindemann)

3. Freeze My Mind

4. Yeah Yeah Yeah

5. Come Over

6. You Can’t Run Away

7. Hypothetical

8. Blood Stained Wedding

9. I Will Let You Go