Rammstein is Working On New Music During Coronavirus Quarantine

Aaron Grech June 15th, 2020 - 8:56 PM

German heavy metal outfit Rammstein cancelled their North American tour until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however the outfit is finding new ways to keep busy despite the temporary shutdowns. The band’s drummer, Christoph Schneider, recently announced that the band are working on new music as a result of the tour’s cancellation, during an interview on the German-based Bosshoss podcast.

“Last week, we were supposed to play our first 2020 concert and then we said, ‘Let’s meet and think about what we could do this year.'” Schneider explained. “We still have so many ideas lying around, so many unfinished songs. We met and we’re working on new songs. We want to work on songs, but whether it’s going to be a new record, nobody knows.”

The band’s frontman Till Lindeman was recently hospitalized in the ICU earlier this year, however he did not test positive for the COVID-19 virus. Lindeman released an album titled F&M last year alongside Hypocrisy/PAIN multi-instrumentalist Peter Tägtgren, which was supported by a single and music video titled “Ach So Gern.”

The band’s self-titled album was released last year, spearheaded by singles such as “Radio” and “Deutschland.” This album saw the band push their sound into a more experimental territory than before, while retaining the nostalgia of their classic idenitity.

“Overall, Rammstein is one of the best albums the band has put forth. It comprises the old sound that fans associate with them while also experimenting with new elements,” mxdwn reviewer Erin Winans explained. “No amount of time stops Rammstein from moving forward in the music world.”