Rammstein Recorded an “Unplanned’ New Album In Lockdown

Last summer German heavy metal outfit Rammstein revealed that they were working on new material, which the band’s keyboardist Christian “Flake” Lorenz has provided an update on in a new interview. According to Lorenz, Rammstein have created an entirely new album they “hadn’t planned on,” during the quarantine

Rammstein were set to tour heavily last year in support of their most recent self-titled album, however the COVID-19 pandemic forced the group to postpone all of their tour dats. Lorenz explained that the fact that they couldn’t perform live increased their productivity, which allowed them to record new music. “We had more time to think of new things and less distraction. As a result, we recorded a record that we hadn’t planned on,” Lorenz told German outlet Motor Music.

Unlike their Rammstein, which came a decade after their most recent studio album, their new project was recorded relatively quickly. While the band doesn’t have a release date set for their new project, Lorenz spoke a bit about the album’s themes, which are inspired by “daily experiences and world events” like the content present on most of their records. Rammstein was one of their most political records to date, as it was spearheaded by charged singles such as “Radio” and “Deutschland.”

“Our topics are generally from daily experience and world events, and something always happens there,” Lorenz elaborated. “Our topic is basically people’s madness and that is not much different in coronavirus times than in normal times. So Donald Trump was also very present last year, you could also see many traits and from people, in general, how they behaved in lockdown.”