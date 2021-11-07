Till Lindemann Of Rammstein Featured On Zaz’s Cinematic New Music Video For “Le Jardin Des Larmes”

Home News Aaron Grech November 7th, 2021 - 7:01 PM

Till Lindemann of the German heavy metal outfit Rammstein has teamed up with French musician Zaz for the song “Le Jardin Des Larmes.” The single is accompanied by a music video directed by Zoran Bihać, which sees Zaz travelling the desert donned in a red cape and the singer dueting with Lindemann in an extravagant mansion that has West Asian décor. Unlike Lindemann’s typical heavy metal style, the song is a more classical track, with elaborate string orchestration and emotional piano keys leading the instrumental.

Rammstein has reportedly worked on a new studio album during the COVID-19 quarantine and lockdown, which was discussed by the band’s keyboard player Christian “Flake” Lorenz. Earlier this year they teamed up with high fashion by working with the luxury company Balenciaga, which sold merch starting at $495. It’s been a couple of years since Rammstein released a studio album, with their latest self-titled release debuting back in 2019. m

“With their previous album Liebe ist für alle da meaning ‘love is for everyone’ in English, having come out in 2009, it’s been ten years since Rammstein has produced new music. Even after all this time, the hard rock/industrial metal band has come back stronger than ever,” mxdwn reviewer Erin Winans explained. “Having formed in 1994, this untitled album, also referred to as Rammstein, is their seventh full-length studio album and can be classified as their best to date.”

After being detained in Russia at the beginning of the year, Lindemann appeared on the Emigrate track “Always On My Mind.” Emigrate is the solo project of fellow Rammstein member Richard Kruspe.