Goldenvoice To Sue Live Nation Over Alleged Coachella Trademark Infringement

Home News Skyler Graham December 14th, 2021 - 10:28 AM

Among all the controversies surrounding music festivals — from the recent Astroworld tragedy to questions about their required vaccination status — a new incident has sparked between two of the biggest music festival companies. According to Stereogum, Goldenvoice, the company behind Coachella, is suing Live Nation for using the Coachella trademark in their new event titled Coachella Day One 22.

Since the festival’s promoter is an Indigenous tribe that is protected from legal action through sovereign immunity, the company filed the lawsuit against Live Nation, since they are the ones selling tickets for the event.

Coachella is planning on returning to fans for the first time since the pandemic in 2022, so it’s important they prevent confusion between their festival and the aforementioned event. The 2022 lineup includes Swedish House Mafia and Rage Against The Machine — Travis Scott was originally on the lineup, but he has since been dropped. The deaths that occurred as a result of Scotts concert may also fuel Coachella’s desire to dissociate with Live Nation. The two are competitors, but Live Nation is also associated with Astroworld, and is being sued by its attendees as a result. Artists such as Chuck D urge Live Nation to make changes to future events to avoid such tragedies, claiming that Scott “does trust Live Nation and all the other concert promoters who are supposed to do all of this. And yet here we are, 10 deaths and counting. 10 broken families.”