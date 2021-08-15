Live Nation Will Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination or Negative Test at All Events

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 15th, 2021 - 9:00 PM

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are now mandatory to attend any kind of concerts or festivals. This applies to attendees, artists and crew members. All Live Nation employees will also have to get the vaccine before new policy goes into affect or they won’t be able to attend any of the concerts themselves. This policy given by Live Nation will go into affect on October 4th.

Michael Rapino CEO of Live Nation, has shared a statement via Rolling Stone about their new policy: “Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US.”

A previous policy was introduced right before Lollapalooza, but that message wasn’t as widespread as this one will be. In addition, a commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, from Chicago’s Department of Health tracked down 203 cases that came from Lollapalooza which was on August 11th that had a total of 385,000 attendees.

Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) will mandating the policy a few days before Live Nation on October 1st. The comment they made stated, “to allow time for any eligible unvaccinated ticketholders and staff to reach fully vaccinated status should they choose to do so.”