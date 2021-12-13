Coachella Drops Travis Scott From 2022 Lineup

Home News Skyler Graham December 13th, 2021 - 10:56 AM

Travis Scott on Day 1 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

Following the deadly Astroworld festival last month, rapper Travis Scott canceled his appearance at the Day N Vegas festival. Now, he has been dropped from one of the biggest music festivals in the country — Coachella 2022. According to Stereogum, Scott was one of the headliners for the 2020 festival that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival intended to have the rapper headline alongside Rage Against The Machine in 2022 but dropped him in light of the Astroworld tragedy. Due to this removal from the festival, Coachella will pay Scott a kill fee, which is about a quarter of what he would’ve been paid to perform.

After this incident, which resulted in the death of ten people and injuries of hundreds more, Scott has offered to pay for the funeral services of the victims and mental health treatment via BetterHelp. The family of nine-year-old Ezra Blount, however, refused to accept this offer due to their belief that the rapper feels no remorse.

Other attendees have filed lawsuits against Scott, Drake and LiveNation for alleged negligence. The “Sicko Mode” artist has since begun trying to dismiss these cases in a “general denial” that claims he had no responsibility for the deaths and injuries that occurred. He denied responsibility both in the courtroom and in an interview, during which he claimed that he would have stopped the show if he was aware of what was happening in the crowd.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado