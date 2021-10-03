KISS Share First Unreleased Song “Beth (Acoustic Mix)” From Destroyer 45th Deluxe Editions

Home News Krista Marple October 3rd, 2021 - 6:16 PM

Iconic rock band KISS has shared a previously unreleased track titled “Beth (Acoustic Mix) as a part of their forthcoming album KISS – Destroyer 45th Deluxe Editions. The new song differs from their 1976 album version of the track, which is titled “Beth.”

The acoustic version of KISS’ well-known track was restored from analog multi-tracks and has been mixed with original piano and vocals. While the previously unreleased version has similarities to the original, “Beth (Acoustic mix)” still pulls a newer sound to the song overall.

KISS – Destroyer 45th Deluxe Editions is due to be released on November 19 and will be available to pre-order in various forms. Options for pre-order include Deluxe Edition CD, Deluxe Edition LP, Limited Deluxe Edition LP and Super Deluxe CD + Blu-Ray.

The Super Deluxe Set will include items such as a KISS logo iron-on, KISS army sticker, 8”by12” Detroyer Foil Flyer, 68-page hardcover book, a 16-page Destroyer 1976 Tour Program and much more. Limited Edition merchandise is also available for purchase.

CD one of KISS – Destroyer 45th Deluxe Editions will include the original album, which was newly recorded at Abbey Road Mastering. CD two is said to feature 15 demos from Paul Stanley’s and Gene Simmons’ personal archives. The third and fourth CDs will feature studio outages and alternate versions as well as KISS’ performance at the L’Olympia in Paris, France in 1976.

KISS is currently on their End Of the World Tour, which hit a few bumps in the road in late August. Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID the day the band was set to play in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. Just a few hours prior to the show, the band was forced to postpone that show and some that followed.

Stanley took to his Twitter account on August 26 to write, “A Full Press Release Will Be Issued Shortly about upcoming KISS shows. I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again. More to follow.”

Photo credit: Gary Moratz