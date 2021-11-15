Police Report Filed After Brass Against Frontwoman Urinated On A Consenting Fan At Rockville Festival

Home News Skyler Graham November 15th, 2021 - 3:23 PM

At the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida, Brass Against singer Sophia Urista urinated on a fan’s face. Consequence now reveals that a police report was filed regarding the incident. According to the article, the band was performing a cover of Rage Against the Machine’s “Wake Up” on Thursday night when the singer asked a man from the audience to lie down on the stage. She proceeded to pull down her pants and urinate in his mouth, after which the man spit the fluid into the crowd.

The Daytona Beach Police Department is still looking into the incident, but if the singer is charged with indecent exposure, she could face up to a year in jail or a $1,000 fine. During the show, Urista said, “Get my man with the can on his head ready, ’cause we’re going to bring him onstage and I’mma piss in this motherf**ker’s mouth.”

The band made a statement on Twitter regarding the incident: “We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That’s not something the rest of us expected, and it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona.” They also said that the singer cleaned up the stage herself.

The Welcome to Rockville festival took place from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, and featured acts such as Metallica, Distrubed, Rob Zombie and The Offspring. Nine Inch Nails and Deftones were on the original lineup, but both bands canceled the performances in August due to the risks of COVID-19.