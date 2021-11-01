KISS Cancel Winter Residency In Las Vegas

Home News Joe Hageman November 1st, 2021 - 7:12 PM

World famous rock group KISS recently cancelled their Las Vegas residency that was set to take place this winter from late December to early February, during which time they would play 12 shows. While not said explicitly in the cancellation, many speculate that the reason for the cancellation is because of criticism over lax covid protocol that resulted in the death of a guitar technician on their tour recently. The band has not yet provided a statement on the cancellation, and are currently on their KISS Kruise that set sail from Miami on October 29.

Mxdwn previously reported on the Las Vegas residency when it was announced, and even back then the covid protocol was brought up as a potential issue and important mention, as there had previously been issues as well. Frontman Gene Simmons tested positive for the virus and and forced the band to have to postpone many shows earlier this year. Band member Paul Stanley also tested positive for the virus, causing shows to be missed. Crew members working on the tour criticised the band for not being safe enough. The band has stated that crew members have faked vaccination cards, which has caused more confusion and danger for those working on the tour, as well as the fact that many of those surrounding the band, including the members of the band themselves, are more vulnerable to the virus due to their older age.

KISS is nearing the end of their career, with plans for tours and shows scheduled all the way until early 2023, with their final show in New York. During the next year they will tour across the world and do another KISS Kruise from Los Angeles in 2022. This recent spate of negative covid related news has not effected those plans as of now.

