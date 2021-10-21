Serj Tankian Tests Positive For COVID, System of A Down Postpones LA Shows With Korn And Russian Circles

Home News Skyler Graham October 21st, 2021 - 10:01 PM

Photo: Mauricio Alvarado

They say bad things come in threes, and for the metal triad touring the West Coast this fall, they have just run into their third misfortune. Earlier this year, they had to postpone their tour dates due to COVID-19 restrictions; earlier this week, Russian Circles’ equipment got stolen, and earlier today, Serj Tankian of System of a Down tested positive for COVID.

“Despite multiple precautionary measures, Serj has unfortunately tested positive for COVID,” reads the band’s Twitter statement. “We’re sorry to disappoint our amazing fans with this last minute news.”

According to Consequence, the band’s Oct. 22 and 23 shows with Korn and Russian Circles have been postponed to Feb. 4 and 5. Tickets for the October shows will be valid for the new dates, and refunds will also be offered.

At the Las Vegas show on Oct. 16, SOAD performed two of their new songs — “Protect the Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz” — live for the first time. This performance was significant not only for the band’s return to the stage but for their political activism in standing with the people of Armenia. Even though this was the first time the band released new music in 15 years, it was far from the first time they had stood for an important cause. Tankian has been vocal about the Armenian Genocide for years, raising funds and awareness for the issue through music and social media.

SOAD has always cared about their fans and appreciated how they’ve contributed to this cause, and postponing these shows — while doubtlessly unfortunate — reveals how much they care about their health and safety as well.