Korn Announces New Album Requiem Shares First Single “Start The Healing”

Skyler Graham November 11th, 2021 - 3:57 PM

On Feb. 4, 2022, Korn is set to release their newest album Requiem via Loma Vista Recordings. Requiem follows their 2019 album The Nothing, and has been completed since April. The band has since been teasing parts of the album, including creating an Instagram filter with a brief snippet of a song.

In anticipation of the upcoming album, the band shared one track and its accompanying music video, “Start the Healing.” The video is both electrifying and psychedelic, with the band playing in isolated settings and clips of melting figures interspersed among their performances. One of these figures, which appears to be a disfigured head with a spear going through it, makes the viewer both uncomfortable and intrigued. This confused interest continues with a sea of realistic human figures spinning through the screen and finger-like shapes that resemble a deteriorating spine.

“I wanted to take the viewer on an emotional journey,” director Saccenti said in a press release, “as the song does, a visceral, cathartic death and rebirth that will hopefully help transport the listener through whatever their personal struggles are.”



Throughout this past fall, Korn has been on tour with System of a Down and Russian Circles. The tour faced several setbacks — in addition to getting postponed due to the pandemic, Russian Circles’ equipment was stolen and Serj Tankian of SOAD tested positive for COVID right before their LA shows. Korn faced their own issues, too, with guitarist Munky testing positive for COVID in September.

Requiem Track Listing

1. Forgotten

2. Let the Dark Do the Rest

3. Start The Healing

4. Lost in the Grandeur

5. Disconnect

6. Hopeless and Beaten

7. Penance to Sorrow

8. My Confession

9. Worst Is On Its Way