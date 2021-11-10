Treefort Music Festival Announces March 2022 Dates and Lineup Featuring Deafheaven, Kim Gordon, Osees, Guided by Voices and More

Home News Alison Alber November 10th, 2021 - 10:00 AM

2022 promises to be one hell of a year music-wise now that the list of festival announcements grows more and more every day, but the announcement of the 2022 run of Treefort Music Fest might be one of the more exciting ones. Fans can meet and celebrate music together in Boise, ID from March 23 to 27, so a good amount of days for a music fest. The festival will be in different venues through out downtown Boise, so fans can also experience the city a little.

The lineup every year has some of the bigger names of the scene, as well as up and coming groups that are always worth to be checked out. Some of the most exciting artists included on this years ticket are Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon, shoegaze band Deafheaven, psych-punks Osees, punk-rock artist Jeff Rosenstock and Guided by Voices.

“As we are gearing up to celebrate 10 years of Treefort Music Fest, we are so excited to roll out a first glimpse of what’s in store for March,” said Treefort festival director Eric Gilbert. “The Treefort 10 lineup is shaping up to be our best ever with a mix of fan favorites from past Treeforts, a lot of new artists making fresh waves nationally, and some music scene legends that have long inspired so many of us and the artists that take part in Treefort each year.

Deafheaven recently brought their fresh new sounds to the Pyscho Vegas festival, check out our photo coverage of the festival here. Osees have just completed their Fall tour of this year and are set to perform at the Le Guess Who? Festival in the Netherlands this week. Jeff Rosenstock is kicking off his No Dreams tour in just a few days, bringing with him his Ska Dreams album and performing it in full.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva