Le Guess Who? Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Osees, The Microphones and Jesu

Ellie Lin June 2nd, 2021 - 12:50 PM

Le Guess Who? music festival announced its 2021 lineup on June 2, 2021. The festival will take place in Utrecht, Netherlands from Nov. 11, 2021 to Nov. 14, 2021. Four-day festival passes are on sale now, and begin at €133.

Though the festival only just announced the lineup, the festival’s guest curators have been known for quite some time. John Dwyer, Midori Takada, Lucrecia Dalt, Matana Roberts and Phil Elverum.

Dwyer’s band Osees will be part of his curated set, as will his improv band Bent Arcana. Le Guess Who? will be Bent Arcana’s live debut after releasing their self-titled EP in August 2020. “John Dwyer [teamed] up with Kyp Malone of TV on the Radio… Ryan Sawyer of Gang Gang Dance, bassist Peter Kerlin, saxophonist Brad Caulkins, keyboardist Tom Dolas of Mr. Elevator & The Brain Hotel, guitarist Marcos Rodriguez, violinist Laena “Geronimo” Myers-Ionita, tenor saxophonist Joce Soubiran and percussionist Andres Renteria” wrote Mxdwn author Aaron Grech when news of the project first broke. Other bands of Dwyer’s curated set include Earth Girl Helen Brown, faUSt (who will perform faUSt IV, their fourth studio album), Gustaf, Old Time Relijun and Brigid Dawson & Sunwatchers. Brigid Dawson was a core member of Thee Osees and OCS (previous versions of Osees) before leaving to pursue other work.

Phil Elverum’s (also known as Mount Eerie) curated lineup includes Duma, Lori Goldston, Mari Kalkun and The Microphones. Elverum is a member of The Microphones, which was founded in 1996 and has been an on and off project for Elverum.

Other acts include jesu, Black Country, New Road, Pink Siifu, The Necks and Bohren & Der Club of Gore. jesu released their album Terminus in 2020. Mxdwn author Drew Pitt reviewed the album, writing “Terminus is not perfect, but then again it never tried to be. Every note and syllable is constructed wholly by Broadrick’s hand, with no other perception considered. What people think of this record matters little in the eyes of the creator. That willful defiance, or lack of interest, is what shoves this album into the upper echelon. People are simply along for the ride.” Black Country, New Road also just released an album called For The First Time. Pink Siifu released an Ep in collaboration with artist Fly Anikin called $mokebreak. Bohren & Der Club of Gore released their latest album Patchouli Blue in 2020.

