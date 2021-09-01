Guided By Voices Requiring Vaccination for Fans at Upcoming Shows

Home News Alison Alber September 1st, 2021 - 10:41 PM

Guided By Voices follow the example of other bands and will be requiring proof of vaccination before entry to their show. This also includes the staff at the venues the band is playing at, according to Brooklyn Vegan. The band announced their recent decision via their social media on August 31. Their tour is set to kick off on September 10 in New York. The show since has been sold out. Their shows in Lancaster, PA, Baltimore, MD, Chicago, IL, Cleveland, OH have been sold out as well. The tour will conclude on April 2, in Pioneertown, CA.

In their statment the band explains their decision was driven by the rising numbers of infections with the delta variant. “Proof of full Covid vaccination will be required at the door for entrance to the show. This is out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the audience, venue staff and band. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase for ticket buyers who are unable to attend. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.”



On April 30th, Guided By Voices released their 33rd studio album, Earth Man Blues. The record contains demos and disregarded songs by frontman Robert Pollard, who said about the album, ““I was blown away that I had discarded them. Anyway, I combined some of them and created new arrangements. Others I just left the way they were.” In 2020, the band released not one but three albums, Surrender Your Poppy Field, Mirrored Aztec and Styles We Paid For.