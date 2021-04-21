Osees Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Ellie Lin April 21st, 2021 - 11:20 AM

American rock band Osees has announced their coming tour dates. The tour will take the band through the continental United States and Canada.

The band will begin the tour in San Francisco, at The Chapel nightclub on Sept. 7, 2021. The tour will end at Sister Bar in Albuquerque, N.M., on Oct. 4, 2021. Tickets are on sale now.

Osees will perform their new LP, Panther Rotate, released in December of last year. Panther Rotate was heavily influenced by their earlier record Protean Threat, released in September 2020. Musical artist Mr. Elevator will join Osees on all dates of the tour.

In a statement on Bandcamp, the band wrote, “PANTHER ROTATE WAS REMIXED BY JOHN DYWER. SOURCE MATERIAL WAS TAKEN FROM THE PROTEAN THREAT SESSIONS.”

Panther Rotate is the fourth release in the band’s current form as Osees. The band is recognized for its constant transformations and genre-shifts. Previously, they released three albums as Oh Sees, 12 as Thee Oh Sees, one as The Oh Sees, one as The Ohsees, and five as their original lineup, OCS.

As the band has shifted names and genres, they’ve also shifted their lineup. Current members include John Dwyer, Tim Hellman, Dan Rincon, Paul Quattrone and Tomas Dolas.

John Dwyer, a constant for the group and the vocalist and songwriter for the band, is auctioning a custom-made Werewolf Rug to raise funds for the Coalition on Homelessness in San Francisco. Dwyer recently auctioned off two NFTs, “The Text,” and “Vol 4,” on April 3.

The band was forced to switch to live streamed events in 2020, while the coronavirus pandemic raged on. A few events included a live stream from Big Sur and from Pioneertown.

This is Osees’ first tour since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The band will play the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 15, 2021. The Red Rocks show will be the first live performance for the band in 2021.

Osees Fall 2021 tour dates:

9/7 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

9/8 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

9/10 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

9/11 Seattle, WA – Neumos

9/12 Seattle, WA – Neumos

9/16 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue Mainroom

9/17 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

9/18 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

9/19 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

9/20 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

9/22 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

9/24 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

9/25 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

9/26 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

9/27 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

9/29 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

10/01 Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas

10/02 Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas

10/04 Albuquerque, NM – Sister Bar

