Kim Gordon Collaborates With Aaron Dilloway On New Project

Casey Melnick September 16th, 2021 - 3:30 PM

American experimental electric guitar duo Body/Head is teaming up with experimental musician Aaron Dilloway for a new joint project set to drop later this fall. The trio, who will be operating as Body/Dilloway/Head, will release a three-track self-titled debut album on November 19.

Body/Head is composed of Kim Gordon and musician Bill Nace, who is an experimental guitarist that has worked with a plethora of artists including Joe McPhee, Steve Gunn, Thurston Moore and Yoko Ono. Dilloway is a founding member of American experimental music group Wolf Eyes. The composer and improviser also runs Hanson Records and Mailorder.

Earlier this week, the newly formed trio released a new song from the upcoming album. “Goin’ Down” is an atmospheric track that features atonal guitars and bizarre, alien-like dissonance. Over six minutes long, this song is a cacophonous experience that wouldn’t seem out of place in a sci-fi movie soundtrack. Eerie and experimental, this track certainly indulges in the avant-garde realm that one would expect from a collaboration of this nature.

Alongside this announcement, Gordon gave some details on the upcoming collaboration project. “One of the things I like most about playing improvised music and especially in Body/Head with Bill is the constantly exhilarating freedom and surprise about what is going to happen at any given moment,” said the artist.

Gordon, who is best known for her work with Sonic Youth, mentions that teaming up with Dilloway added an extra dimension to the process. “Aaron took our sounds/music as a source and had ‘his way with it’ so to speak, crushing whatever narrative that existed in order to enter into it and making something different than what we would have done as Body/Head.”

This track is the first new material Body/Head has released since their 2018 album The Switch. Though technically impressive, some felt that this album lacked significant emotional impact and drive.

Earlier this week, Big Ears Festival announced its stacked 2022 lineup that will include Gordon, Moses Sumney and Animal Collective. Set to take place on March 24-27, this will be the first time the event has been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. In February, Gordon released a music video for her song “Hungry Baby” that features her real life daughter jamming out in an empty parking lot.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela