Jeff Rosenstock Announces Winter 2021 NO DREAM Tour Dates Including Shows Playing SKA DREAM In Full

Tristan Kinnett June 16th, 2021 - 10:30 PM

Jeff Rosenstock will be going on tour this Fall, including two Ska Dream Nights during which he’ll be playing Ska Dream in full, which is his April 2021 ska reimagining of his 2020 record No Dream. The tour will be supported by Modern Baseball’s Slaughter Beach, Dog and up-and-coming indie rocker Oceanator.

There will be two dates at both locations for the Ska Dream Nights shows, with Ska Dream sets at Paradise Rock Club in Boston, MA on November 24 and Warsaw in Brooklyn, NY on November 26. The November 23 night at Paradise Rock Club and the November 27 night at Warsaw will both be standard No Dream Tour sets.

Some other notable stops will include an opening night at the Metro in Chicago, IL on November 14, the Rec Room in Buffalo, NY on November 19, The Opera House in Toronto, ON on November 20, L’Astral in Montréal, QC on November 21, the Black Cat in Washington, DC on December 1, the Mohawk in Austin, TX on December 11, Trees in Dallas, TX on November 12, the Regent Theater in Los Angeles, CA on December 17 and a closing night at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix, AZ on December 19. The full schedule can be found below. Tickets will go on-sale this friday through Ticketmaster at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Rosenstock has been bringing a lot of energy to his livestream performances over the past year. He took song requests for a charity stream last July and was joined by his backing band for another one in October. Aside from No Dream and Ska Dream, he also shared a 2020 Dump compilation of casual home recordings and contributed to Polyvinyl Records’ Exquisite Corpse compilation.

No Dream 2021 Tour Dates:

11/14 – Chicago, IL – Metro

11/16 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick

11/17 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

11/18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre

11/19 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

11/20 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House

11/21 – Montréal, QC – L’Astral

11/23 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

11/24 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club #

11/26 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw #*

11/27 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw *

11/30 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *

12/1 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

12/2 – Carborro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

12/3 – Charlotte, NC – Amos’ Southend

12/4 – Atlanta, GA – Hell, the Masquerade

12/5 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

12/7 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

12/9 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s

12/10 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

12/11 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

12/12 – Dallas, TX – Trees

12/15 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

12/17 – Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater

12/19 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

*No Slaughter Beach, Dog

#Ska Dream Nights