Boygenius To Play Sold Out Benefit Show In San Francisco, First Live Performance Since 2018

Boygenius has announced a special reunion benefit show in San Francisco, CA. The show is in support of the Bay Area nonprofit organization Bread & Roses. The show is set to take place November 19 at Saint Joseph’s Arts Society and will also feature singer-songwriter Allison Russell. Tickets for the intimate performance are now sold out, with a starting price of $175. The show will also mark the group’s first time performing together since 2018, in support of their one and only high fidelity ranked self-titled six-track EP released that same year.

Boygenius contains Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus. The trio also reunited earlier this year, joining Baker on her solo song “Favor”, with Bridgers and Dacus providing backing vocals. They then contributed to Haley Williams’ latest solo album Petals for Armor on her song “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” last year.

Baker recently hopped on stage with Bridgers at her show in Berkely, CA and covered “One Man Guy” by Loudon Wainwright III, as well as Bridgers’ “Graceland Too” and “I Know the End.” Dacus recently performed a solo cover of Regina Spektor’s “Summer In The City,” from her 2006 album Begin To Hope at a recent show in Chicago. Both Dacus and Bridgers recently donated their Texas concert shows proceeds to abortion funds, in fight against the recent abortion law that was passed in the state.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer