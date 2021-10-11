Austin City Limits Donates To Texas Abortion Funds And Apologizes To Phoebe Bridgers After Sound Mishap

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 11th, 2021 - 7:58 PM

Austin City Limits blundered during Phoebe Bridgers’ second set with them, accidentally cutting her sound too early before the end of her set, and has extended an apology and explanation about the situation. In addition to their apology, they have also donated to the Texas Abortion Funds, a group that Bridgers also has publicly supported. After having her sound cut on her Saturday set of ACL, Bridgers tweeted out “lol fuck acl.”

Austin City Limits organizers shared a statement in explanation with the Austin American Statesman: “Unfortunately, due to a miscommunication on stage by ACL Festival personnel, the sound on the final song of (the) Phoebe Bridgers set was cut off during her ACL Fest weekend two performance. We wish this had not happened and extend our apologies to Phoebe. After positive conversations between festival organizers and the artist about the situation, ACL Fest has made a donation to Texas Abortion Funds to show our support for Phoebe and an organization close to her heart.”

Phoebe Bridgers has also been in hot water herself lately, being sued by record producer Chris Nelson for alleged defamation of character, in which “Nelson claims the signer falsely accused him of abusive behavior last October.” She has also recently released a cover of Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling” and donated the proceeds to the aforementioned Texas Abortion Funds.