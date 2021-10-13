Lucy Dacus Covers Regina Spektors’ “Summer In The City” During Performance In Chicago

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 13th, 2021 - 7:25 AM

Last year, Lucy Dacus was announced as the opening act for the Bright Eyes Reunion Tour, but due to the COVID-19 Delta variant, the tour was forced to postpone all of their indoor shows. Dacus is now on her own headlining tour, but she has been forced to postpone some of her shows after her guitarist Jacob Blizard caught a case of breakthrough COVID. According to stereogum.com, Dacus has since resumed her tour without the band Blizard, and she was forced to play a “relatively unconventional set.”

Dacus performed at Chicago’s Vic Theatre, and included a number of songs from her usual set and some that she performed entirely solo instead of with her usual band. One of the songs that Dacus played was a solo cover of Regina Spektor’s “Summer In The City,” a song from her 2006 album Begin To Hope. It happens to also be the first time that Dacus has ever done that song live.

Dacus also ended her set with the song “Night Shift,” which has become a “huge singalong anthem whenever she plays it live.” (via stereogum.com) At last night’s show, the opener Bartees Strange joined in on guitar, and the crowd seemed to really enjoy singing along.

Lucy Dacus has recently release an album called Home, which mxdwn writer Stephanie Pratt explores through explanations of her various songs: “The first track of the album, ‘Hot & Heavy,’ starts slowly with simple accompaniment and a relaxing melody. The song escalates as guitars come in, and the song builds to a full sound. Her voice is smooth and similar to Maggie Rogers’s voice, while her accompaniment and songwriting sound similar to Phoebe Bridgers. Not only is her sound sophisticated, but so are her lyrics. ‘Hot & Heavy’ explores personal growth in an emotional and introspective way.”