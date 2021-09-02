Lucy Dacus to Donate Texas Concert Porceeds to Abortion Fund

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 2nd, 2021 - 10:30 PM

Lucy Dacus will be playing four concerts around Texas as scheduled for later this month. Today, Dacus announced that all the proceeds made will be donated to abortion funds. The shows in both Austin and Dallas are already sold out, but tickets are still available for Houston and San Antonio.

Due to the newly signed abortion law in Texas, no procedures can be done after six weeks into the pregnancy. It also allows private citizens to sue doctors or abortion clinic employees that do or help set up the procedure.

Recently, other artists have spoken out about this new law. They hoped the Supreme Court would put a hold on it due to Roe V. Wade case, but the Court was also conservative leaning Ever since Trump’s presidency. Artists include Emmy The Great, Eve6, Maggie Rogers and more.