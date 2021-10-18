Phoebe Bridgers And Julien Baker Perform Live Cover of “One Man Guy” by Loudon Wainwright

Home News Skyler Graham October 18th, 2021 - 5:04 PM

This fall, indie-rock artist Phoebe Bridgers has been on a U.S. tour with electronic pop band MUNA. At Bridgers’ Oct. 16 show in Berkeley, though, the artist had a surprise guest: boygenius bandmate Julien Baker.

According to an article from Stereogum, the two critically-acclaimed songwriters performed a cover of “One Man Guy” by Loudon Wainwright, as well as Bridgers’ “Graceland Too” and “I Know the End.”

In a video of the live cover, Baker effortlessly commands the stage with her comforting voice and smooth guitar playing, her belting complementing Bridgers’ deeper and equally soothing harmonies. And towards the end of the dynamic set for “I Know The End,” the artists performed for thousands of screaming fans on a stage of beaming lights and explosions. After the show, Baker thanked her bandmate on Instagram and said that “it’s nice not to always be a One Man Guy.”

Boygenius, the group comprised of Baker, Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, released their self-titled debut album in 2018 and an EP of demos in 2020. The members still frequently work with each other on individual projects, though, and the group worked with Paramore’s Haley Williams on her 2020 song “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris.”

In addition to making waves in the music industry, Bridgers has been vocal about political issues. At the beginning of October, she released a cover of Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling” and donated the proceeds to several Texas Abortion Funds. Her activism is nothing new nor limited; even after a sound mishap in Austin, ACL organizers donated to the same groups to support the artist.