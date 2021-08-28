Marilyn Manson Joins Kanye West On Stage At Third Donda Listening Party, Will Feature On New Album

Home News Aswath Viswanathan August 28th, 2021 - 3:36 PM

During Kanye West’s third listening party for his upcoming album Donda in Chicago, Marilyn Manson joined West on stage. According to Loudwire, Manson didn’t “perform” with West at the show, but he stood by him on the stage while Donda was playing. The stage was an exact replica of the childhood home that Kanye West had grown up in. For some of the show, Marilyn Manson was seen standing on the porch by Kanye, looking out at the crowd.

Manson’s spokesperson confirmed that he will be featuring on West’s new album. The spokesperson said specifically that, “Marilyn Manson’s voice is featured on Donda, and he will continue to conceptually collaborate with Ye on the Donda project.” Manson’s appearance during the show sparked heaps of controversy online. The musician is currently faced with four sexual abuse lawsuits and fifteen different allegations of sexual assault. According to MetalSucks, this was Manson’s first public appearance since the avalanche of allegations he was bombarded with earlier this year.

The flood of charges began in February when Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood said that Manson “horrifically abused me for years.” Since then, Manson has been dropped by his label, his agency and his manager of 25 years. According to MetalSucks, two former Manson collaborators, Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland and Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, have both spoken out against Manson. Borland called Manson, “a bad fucking guy,” and stressed that his victims “are speaking the truth.” While Reznor said that he has “been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago.”

Along with Marilyn Manson, Kanye West was also joined by rapper DaBaby at the Donda show. In fact, DaBaby had his own verse on the intro song, “Jail,” surprisingly replacing Jay-Z. DaBaby has also been facing heavy backlash in the public eye as he recently made homophobic comments while on stage at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami.

Last month, Manson’s legal team alleged that the accusers were “co-conspirators” in a new motion to dismiss claims against him in a lawsuit filed by his former girlfriend, Esmé Bianco.

Photo credit: Owen Ela