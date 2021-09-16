One Of Marilyn Manson’s Sexual Assault Lawsuits Was Recently Dismissed By A Judge

Home News Roy Lott September 16th, 2021 - 3:01 PM

One of multiple sexual assault lawsuits against Marilyn Manson has been dismissed by a judge. According to TMZ, the judge ruled that the statute of limitations had expired with the accuser’s claim.

The particular lawsuit that has been dismissed is from an anonymous accuser who alleged that Manson raped her after they began dating in 2011. The woman claimed that she didn’t initially seek any legal action because she had held back her memories of the alleged assault. The judge then determined that the woman wasn’t able to clearly specify how her memory was repressed. While the lawsuit is dismissed, the judge gave the woman 20 days to refile the claim and address the issues dealing with the repressed memory and statute of limitations.

Currently, there are three other active sexual assault lawsuits against the singer including one by Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco. Bianco accuses Manson of alleged sexual assault, physical abuse and human trafficking. Model Ashley Morgan Smithline also accused Manson of alleged human trafficking, sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and unlawful imprisonment.

Earlier this year, Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood accused the singer of abuse, which she then covered the song “You Get What You Give,” originally sung by New Radicals.

Manson recently plead not guilty to two charges of alleged misdemeanor assault, which stem from an alleged incident that took place at the performer’s concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on August 18, 2019.

He joined Kanye West on stage at the rapper’s third listening event for his latest album Donda in Chicago alongside DaBaby.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela