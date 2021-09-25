Anonymous Woman Refiles Lawsuit Against Marilyn Manson After Its Dismissal

Home News Aswath Viswanathan September 25th, 2021 - 12:26 PM

According to Theprp, an anonymous woman has refiled her lawsuit against Marilyn Manson after the lawsuit was dismissed last week. The original lawsuit that was dismissed by a California Supreme Court Judge, alleged that Manson had raped her and threatened her life in 2011. She also claimed that Manson made her watch a home movie in which he tied a young fan to a chair, forcing her to drink urine while threatening her with a gun.

The reason the judge had dismissed the case was because the incident took place in 2011 and he was concerned that the statute of limitations had expired. The judge found that the allegations lacked concrete details due to alleged repressed memories which ultimately led him to the conclusion that the lawsuit was not sufficient enough to invoke the delayed discovery rule. The woman in question filed the initial lawsuit after reading similar allegations made by numerous women against him this year which led to her overcoming her repressed memories.

In the new lawsuit, the woman alleges that Manson forcibly raped her both vaginally and orally and threatened to “bash her head in.” Later in the lawsuit, she also alleges that Manson “put a condom on the penis of bandmate Twiggy Ramirez (Jeordie White) and performed oral sex on him.” The woman is seeking damages and a public declaration of Manson’s crimes.

Currently, there are three other active sexual assault lawsuits against the singer including one by Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco. Bianco accuses Manson of alleged sexual assault, alleged physical abuse and alleged human trafficking. Model Ashley Morgan Smithline also accused Manson of alleged human trafficking, alleged sexual assault, alleged sexual battery, alleged intentional infliction of emotional distress and alleged unlawful imprisonment.

Earlier this year, Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood accused the singer of alleged abuse. Manson recently pleaded not guilty to two charges of alleged misdemeanor assault, which stem from an alleged incident that took place at the performer’s concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on August 18, 2019. He also recently joined Kanye West on stage at the rapper’s third listening event for his latest album Donda in Chicago alongside DaBaby.

Photo credit: Owen Ela