Iron Maiden Announce In-Game Collaboration With Ghost In Legacy Of The Beast

Papa Emeritus of the Swedish heavy metal band Ghost will be making an appearance for a limited time in Iron Maiden’s mobile game Legacy of the Beast. The event will take place on October 13 at 5 p.m. PT and will continue the story’s lore.

Emeritus will join the game’s protagonist and band mascot Eddie, as they wind up on a misadventure following a mysterious party invitation to Transylvania. Along the way they’re forced to face off against hordes of mind controlled enemies led by Cardinal Immortus, an evil clone of Papa Emeritus, in this heavy metal-themed dungeon crawler.

“To have our friends Ghost bring Papa Emeritus IV into a dungeon feels like the culmination of a relationship dating back to 2013 when the band first came with us to South America,” the band’s manager Rod Stalwood told Blabbermouth. “With more slots on the ‘Maiden England’ tour in ’14 and then a proper run with us throughout North America on the 2017 ‘The Book Of Souls’ tour, we got to know that our fans appreciated seeing them and that they’d always be welcome with us on the road. I’m sure Eddie will help Papa cause some serious mayhem together and that’s what it’s all about.”

Although Iron Maiden has been performing across the world for decades, the heavy metal band’s latest studio album Senjutsu, which came out this year, has been their highest-charting effort to date. The band also has Record Store Day Black Friday releases set for the near future, which will also hosts releases from Judas Priest and Evanescence.

It’s been a busy year for Ghost as well, who released the new song “Hunter’s Moon,” from the upcoming movie Halloween Kills. The band also debuted a cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” from their self-titled record, better known as The Black Album. The group will also be touring alongside Volbeat next winter.

