Ghost Shares Eerie New Song “Hunter’s Moon” From New Movie Halloween Kills

Swedish rock band Ghost has released their first new song in over two years. “Hunter’s Moon” is an infectious track that features an explosive chorus and soaring minor-key guitar theatrics. This track is set to appear on the soundtrack to the upcoming film Halloween Kills. Alongside the release of the single, the band shared a sinister cinematic music video that channels pure Halloween magic.

“Hunter’s Moon” is a heavy track that incorporates progressive instrumentation and menacing guitar embellishments. The song starts with an anthemic drum line and a pulsating bass groove. “It’s been a long time coming/I’m coming back for you, my friend,” drawls lead singer Tobias Forge, possibly announcing his band’s long-awaited return. The instrumentation dips into the minor scale throughout the song which provides a eerie undertone to the track. The highlight of the song is a powerful guitar riff that explodes after each chorus. The bridge of the song features an ‘80s sounding piano riff and layered vocal melodies. “Hunter’s Moon” is a refreshing tune that begs to be put on repeat.

The music video, directed by Amanda Demme, is an eerie affair that pays homage to the Halloween franchise. The video showcases a mother and her child being haunted by a pair of masked individuals. The imaginative video is seemingly straight out of a horror film. During the breakdown of the song, the mother and daughter are bombarded with a tornado of leaves and paper as they sit in their living. Forge makes a creepy cameo appearance at the end of the video.

The origin of this song can be traced back to the band’s November 16, 2018 show at the Forum in Los Angeles. Ryan Turek, Vice President of Feature Film Development at Blumhouse Films, attended this show and later met with Forge. Eventually, Forge was invited to the Halloween Kills set, where he met with co-writer and director David Gordon Green. “Hunter’s Moon” will play during the film’s credits. The song will be released as a 7-inch vinyl single on January 21, 2022, via Lorna Vista Recordings and the B-side will feature Halloween composer John Carpenter’s “Halloween Kills (Main Title).”

Halloween Kills will arrive in theaters and via the streaming service Peacock on October 15. The film will be the twelfth installment in the Halloween franchise and will serve as a direct sequel to 2018’s Halloween.

Earlier this month, Danish rock band Volbeat and Ghost announced plans to co-headline a massive tour that will begin next January. This 26-date tour will also feature special guests Twin Temple. The band put their own spin on Metallica’s legendary track “Enter Sandman” for The Metallica Blacklist compilation. Ghost’s version of the track features a sentimental piano ballad intro and angelic background vocals.

