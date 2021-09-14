Iron Maiden’s Senjutsu Earns Band’s Highest Chart Position Ever In The US

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 14th, 2021 - 10:07 AM

Iron Maiden’s album Senjutsu was highly anticipated among fans, made obvious as it debuted as No. 3 according to Billboard, making this LP the bands highest charting LP to date. Not only is this the band’s highest charting debut, it actually makes Senjutsu the LP that has charted the highest in Iron Maiden’s history, closely followed by the bands previous two releases The Book of Souls (2015) and The Final Frontier (2010)iron which peaked at No. 4 on Billboard 200 charts. In addition to this news via Billboard, Senjutsu also has been the highest selling album of the week, with 61,000 units sold.

The album was released on September 3 via BMG following a month-long marketing campaign in which fans engaged in a global scavenger hunt for clues about the album, it’s title and concept. Senjutsu, which loosely translates to “tactics and strategy” was recorded in 2019 and is the band’s first LP in six years. The album runs at about 82 minutes, mirroring the similar run time of Iron Maiden’s previous release The Book of Souls which is also a double CD/ triple vinyl album.

It includes lots of familiar names in the making and execution of the album itself and it’s visual pairings. Iron Maiden worked with longstanding producer Kevin Shirley on the album, and it was co-produced by Harris himself. The cover of the album is thanks to Mark Wilkinson, who created the spectacular Samurai themed cover artwork, based on an idea by Harris. In addition to this, the music videos for the album’s singles are just as impressive a lineup, with Iron Maiden employing the creativity of BlinkInk, which based the concept of the band’s July release “The Writing On The Wall,” on a concept by Dickinson and two former Pixar executives.