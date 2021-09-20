Ghost And Volbeat Announce Winter 2022 Coheadlining Tour Dates

A pair of major European rock bands will be touring the U.S. in 2022. Today, Danish rock band Volbeat and Swedish rock band Ghost announced plans to co-headline a massive tour that will begin next January. This 26-date tour will also feature special guests Twin Temple.
The tour is slated to begin on January 25 in Reno, Nevada. The country-spanning tour is scheduled to visit many major cities including Denver, Pittsburgh and Chicago before closing in Anaheim, California on March 3. Tickets for this tour will be available to the public starting Friday, September 24. A select amount of VIP packages will also be available starting Tuesday, September 27.
Volbeat issued a statement alongside the announcement of the upcoming tour. “We are so incredibly excited to get back to these cities with a Volbeat headline show, but getting to do it alongside a headline show from our goulish friends in Ghost AND bringing the incomparable Twin Temple with us? How soon will it be January already!? Start getting ready, the thunder and lightning is coming to your town in 2022,” shares the band.
Volbeat is scheduled to begin a major touring leg this week. This 12-date tour will open on September 23 in Orlando, Florida and will close in Oakland, California on October 10. In May, Sweden Rock Festival announced its loaded 2022 lineup. The event was canceled the last two year due to the pandemic. The 2022 edition is set to feature headliners Guns N’ Roses, Volbeat and In Flames.
In celebration of frontman Tobias Forge’s birthday, Ghost released a new music video for “Life Eternal” in March. This grandiose track was originally featured on the band’s latest album, Prequelle (2018). The black-and-white video was shot during the group’s final concert in support of their fourth studio album.
Earlier this month, Ghost released their fiery cover of Metallica’s classic track “Enter Sandman.” The cover features a sentimental piano ballad intro and smooth vocal harmonies. This song is a part of the recently released The Metallica Blacklist compilation that features covers from artists such as Weezer, Miley Cyrus and My Morning Jacket.
Ghost / Volbeat / Twin Temple — 2022 Tour Dates
Jan. 25 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center
Jan. 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Jan. 28 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena
Jan. 29 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Jan. 31 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
Feb. 02 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Feb. 04 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
Feb. 05 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Feb. 07 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Feb. 08 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center
Feb. 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Feb. 11 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center
Feb. 12 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
Feb. 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
Feb. 15 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
Feb. 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Feb. 18 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
Feb. 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Feb. 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Feb. 21 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
Feb. 23 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena
Feb. 25 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Feb. 26 – Dallas, TX – Fair Park Coliseum
Feb. 28 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center
Mar. 01 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Mar. 03 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva