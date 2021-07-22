Jay-Z Makes Guest Appearance on Kanye West’s New Album Donda

Home News Jerry Morales July 22nd, 2021 - 10:40 PM

Consequence reports that rapper Jay-Z will be making a guest appearance on Kanye West’s highly anticipated album, Donda. The collaboration would follow up their 2011 collaborative album titled Watch the Throne and rumors of a feud between the two rappers.

During a listening party for Donda at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on June 22, West had revealed an untitled track featuring Jay-Z. In the song, the HOVA rapper notes some of the reasons why he stopped talking to West. For example, Jay-Z called out how West wore a red MAGA hat in support of former President Donald Trump. However, the rapper also teased the possible return of “the throne.”

“I told him to stop all that red cap we going home,” the New York rapper states. “Not be with all of these sins cast the stones. This might be the return of the throne. HOVA and Yeezus, like Moses and Jesus.”

The rappers had an amicable relationship back in 2011 when they dropped Watch the Throne. They even embarked on a world tour in 2011 and 2012 to promote the album. However during his 2016 tour, West accused Jay-Z of becoming distant following his marriage to Kim Kardashian. Many believed that Jay-Z responded to West in his 2017 track “Kill Jay Z.” Therefore, the future untitled collaboration could potentially serve as the beginning to a reconciliation between the two rappers.

Donda is expected to drop on July 23. The album is set to include other appearances from Pusha-T, Lil Baby, the late Pop Smoke, Playboy Carti and Travis Scott.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna