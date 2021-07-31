Kanye West Announces Second Donda Listening Party

Home News Gasmyne Cox July 31st, 2021 - 8:45 PM

On Thursday, August 5th at 9 pm EST at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is where Kanye West will be having his second listening event for his new album Donda. Tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster on Aug. 2nd at 10am EST and it’s stated via TMZ tickets will run $30-$75.

Kanye West has pushed back the released date of his new album to Aug. 6 due to hosting this listening event. This will be the second listening event for Donda as the first one had been back on July 22 which was streamed through Apple music which broke Global Music record. West has social media posts of working from a makeshift living quarters in the stadium since then.

During the first listening session, artists like Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Pusha T and more were heard even though no tracklist has yet to be made. It was said via HollywoodReporter that the inspiration for this title was from West’s mother Donda West who passed in 2017 at the age of 58 and follows theme with West’s 2019 album Jesus Is King.