The Weeknd and Belly Join Forces for New Music Video for “Die For It” Featuring Nas

Three name artists, The Weeknd, Belly and Nas have banned together to make a new single called “Die For It.” The single was released from Belly’s sixth album See You Next Wednesday on August 27th via XO Records/ ROC Records.

“Die For It” starts with Belly looking around at the world that has just gone through an apocalypse. The sky has gone dark red, building demolished and on fire, streets empty of all life and one last message from the TV before it catches on fire. The video leans heavily on the concept of heaven and hell especially after everything that has happened in the last year and a half.

Belly shares why he made “Die For It”: “I went through certain stuff that affected my ideology. A lot of it stemmed from incidents that I can’t really talk about due to legal stuff. You know when you grow up and you spend most of your adult life even believing something? And then there’s events that can shake the way you think or believe in something? Coming back from that for me was pretty tough. Now it’s not something that even affects me negatively anymore. I think about it, and I’m just happy that I made it through something as extensive as I did.”

Photo credit: Richard Saethang