Basilica SoundScape Cancels 2021 Festival Over Concerns Surrounding COVID-19

Home News Alison Alber August 23rd, 2021 - 2:47 PM

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to ruin some festival’s hopes. This time, the organizers behind Basilica SoundScape decided to cancel the 2021 run of the festival, according to Stereogum. In a statement, they cited concerns surrounding the safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this summer, they had shared their plans to move the festival to a smaller venue in New York. They also limited the number of attendees to 500 people a day.

“Over the last month, we have been wary of the extent to which COVID-19 is reemerging with new variants and breakthrough cases,” the organizers write. They further explain that one of the scheduled acts, William Basinski, has canceled his entire fall tour for this year. “Simultaneously, our food vendors and various tech and photo staff have had to withdraw due to COVID-related obstacles, which does not bode well for an event that typically provides our audience and partners with a hospitable, immersive environment that embodies the ease and magic of Basilica SoundScape.”

The lineup for this year’s Basilica SoundScape would have included electronic-artist Moor Mother, Circuit Des Yeux, Tomberlin and Basinski.

While Basilica SoundScape might have canceled its festival this year, many others have updated their COVID policies in order to have a safe event this year. Riot Festival and Electric Zoo just announced their updated policy last week, requiring every attendee to show proof of vaccination or a negative test before entry.

Many bands also oped for an updated COVID policy, like alt-country’s Jason Isbell, who has also announced that he won’t play at venues that don’t enforce the proof of vaccination policy. Alternative-rock icons The Pixies have announced they would also cancel their entire upcoming tour due to concerns about the rising COVID cases. These policy changes and tour cancellations come after more and more band announce that they have cases in their own camp.