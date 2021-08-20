Jonathan Davis is “On The Mend” After COVID, Korn Set to Resume Tour Next Week

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 20th, 2021 - 8:28 PM

Korn’s Jonathan Davis frontman vocalist, has been reported as “on the mend” from COVID. Due to Davis getting COVID some of their tour dates had to be rescheduled. The next show will be on August 27 in Tinley, Illinois.

Korn has shared a statement on Jonathan Davis health via theprp: “Thank you all for your words of support and well wishes for Jonathan Davis. He is on the mend, and we will be ready to bring this energy back to Chicago in one week. Head to Kornofficial.com for all upcoming and rescheduled dates.”

Other bands have had band members coming down with COVID such as, IRON MAIDEN’s Bruce Dickinson, TELSA, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, SHINEDOWN and LIMP BIZKIT. The increase of bands coming down with COVID have been due to the new delta variant of the coronavirus.

Data from Healthline, shows the efficiency of all three vaccines for the delta variant of the coronavirus. The Johnson & Johnson has more than a 67 percent chance. The Moderna has a 72 to 95 percent chance and the Pfizer-BioNTech has a 64 to 94 percent chance.

Revised schedule with Staind & ’68:

08/27 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

08/28 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

With Staind & Fire From The Gods:

08/31 Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

09/02 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

09/03 Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

09/05 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

09/06 Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

09/09 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

09/11 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/12 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

09/14 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/15 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

09/18 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/19 Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

09/21 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

09/23 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life (festival date)

Rescheduled dates with Staind & ’68:

09/25 Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

09/26 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

09/28 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

10/01 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

10/02 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Center

10/03 Gilford, NH – Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion