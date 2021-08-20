Jonathan Davis is “On The Mend” After COVID, Korn Set to Resume Tour Next Week

Korn’s Jonathan Davis frontman vocalist, has been reported as “on the mend” from COVID. Due to Davis getting COVID some of their tour dates had to be rescheduled. The next show will be on August 27 in Tinley, Illinois.
Korn has shared a statement on Jonathan Davis health via theprp: “Thank you all for your words of support and well wishes for Jonathan Davis. He is on the mend, and we will be ready to bring this energy back to Chicago in one week. Head to Kornofficial.com for all upcoming and rescheduled dates.”
Other bands have had band members coming down with COVID such as, IRON MAIDEN’s Bruce Dickinson, TELSA, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, SHINEDOWN and LIMP BIZKIT. The increase of bands coming down with COVID have been due to the new delta variant of the coronavirus.
Data from Healthline, shows the efficiency of all three vaccines for the delta variant of the coronavirus. The Johnson & Johnson has more than a 67 percent chance. The Moderna has a 72 to 95 percent chance and the Pfizer-BioNTech has a 64 to 94 percent chance.
Revised schedule with Staind & ’68:
08/27 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
08/28 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
With Staind & Fire From The Gods:
08/31 Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
09/02 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
09/03 Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
09/05 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO
09/06 Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater
09/09 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
09/11 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/12 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
09/14 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
09/15 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
09/18 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/19 Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
09/21 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
09/23 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life (festival date)
Rescheduled dates with Staind & ’68:
09/25 Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
09/26 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
09/28 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
10/01 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
10/02 Hartford, CT – Xfinity Center
10/03 Gilford, NH – Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion